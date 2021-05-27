Cancel
Military

The helicopters were awesome!

aerotechnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Riding in the tank was my favorite part of the day. The helicopters were awesome!”. On May 24, leaders at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin granted a wish for eight-year-old Carson Gardner, as a part of a Make-A-Wish event. Carson has a progressive condition called Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy for which...

www.aerotechnews.com
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Advanced engine tested on Chinook helicopter

With the completion of a five-year project, the Army has a better understanding of the advantages and challenges that may accompany integrating an advanced engine into a Chinook. As part of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, the Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, in partnership with Boeing...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

Why The U.S. Army Is Considering Walking Vehicles

Legged combat robots are a science-fiction staple, from Star Wars’ four-legged AT-AT Walkers to the two-legged Gundam and other Mecha striding through anime series. New work from the Army Research laboratory suggests that while walkers have made little progress so far, in the future they may stand tall beside other military vehicles. Even walking tanks may not be impossible.
MilitaryMilitarySpot

Navy Receives New Training Helicopters

JUNE 11, 2021 – The first operational TH-73A helicopter was presented to the U.S. Navy June 10 during a ceremony at the Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation (Leonardo) plant in Philadelphia. “The TH-73A will be instrumental in providing higher fidelity training to our future rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aviators for the Navy,...
MilitaryArmy Times

Marine Corps deactivates its final active-duty tank battalion

The Marine Corps deactivated the historic 1st Tanks Battalion on Friday in a ceremony celebrating the storied unit’s historic past and “complicated relationship” with the wider Marine Corps. The battalion was deactivated as part of Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger’s larger restructuring of the Corps. With the deactivation at...
Militarywnypapers.com

DeGlopper Memorial unveiling 'truly awesome'

It was an emotionally charged, patriotic, somber and extremely well-orchestrated military tribute to veterans. The unveiling of a life-sized statue of Pfc. Charles N. DeGlopper in his hometown occurred in front of a large crowd with great fanfare on Saturday, June 5. Toward the end of the two-hour program, Robert...
Aerospace & Defenseshephardmedia.com

MD Helicopters receives Afghan contracts

MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards from Army Contracting Command-Redstone to support the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters. The contracts are together worth $43.9 million. The first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues the existing efforts to provide programme management,...
Mental Healthopelikaobserver.com

A Soldiers Experience; June 27 Recognized as PTSD Awareness Day

June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10 to 15 % of Veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests that more than a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable — it is for this reason that so many Veterans refuse to seek help. 22 Veterans will take their own life today, two thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility — 15 Veterans will die today without ever asking for help.
Militaryforces.net

AJAX: What's Going On With The Army's New Armoured Vehicle?

The Ajax family of vehicles are being designed to be the British Army's 'eyes and ears' of the battlefield. The Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper set out the future of the Army's tanks and armoured vehicles. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Third Division would "remain the heart" of the...
Militaryforces.net

Exercise Swift Pirate: RAF Trains For Humanitarian Deployments

Exercise Swift Pirate has given Royal Air Force personnel the chance to put their skills into practice ahead of future humanitarian deployments. Personnel from 1 Air Mobility Wing, the RAF's main capability to move anything, anywhere in the world, were tested on their ability to deploy at short notice. The...
MilitaryBusiness Insider

The 6 deadliest rifles in the US military's arsenal

The US military has different kinds of rifles for all kinds of missions. Some of those have been in used for decades but have received upgrades and modifications. See more stories on Insider's business page. Assault rifles, battle rifles, they're all here. Though some of the rifle platforms originally entered...
Militarythedefensepost.com

India Wants 1,750 New Infantry Combat Vehicles

Indian armed forces wants to purchase around 1,750 futuristic infantry combat vehicles (FICVs) capable of swiftly transporting troops and equipped with state-of-the-art weapons. The military has already issued a request for information (RFI) to finalize all specifications regarding the purchase. It is also currently identifying Indian vendors who can supply...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US Army developing world’s most powerful laser weapon for a ‘future battlefield’

The U.S. Army is building the world’s most powerful laser weapon, capable of vaporizing targets and interrupting adversaries’ technology signals. The weapon is over one million times more powerful than any other laser developed before, NewScientist reported. According to the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) website, the laser system, known...
Militaryklkntv.com

Trailer loaded with ammunition found by National Guard

MEXICO (CNN) — The National Guard found a trailer loaded with ammunition in Mexico. It was discovered on Thursday, June 117 in San Luis De La Paz, Guanajuato. Authorities say they found the trailer about to collapse. They didn’t specify what type of weapons or ammunition were found or how many.
MilitaryJanes

Live-fire testing with US Army robotic combat vehicles begins

The US Army has begun live-fire testing with its fleet of robotic combat vehicle-light (RCV-L) prototypes, including launching a Javelin from the platform, and will begin similar shakedown testing with its medium (RCV-M) prototypes imminently. Major General Ross Coffman, the director of the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team, spoke with...
MilitaryWAR HISTORY ONLINE

5 Prisoners Of War Who Bravely Defied Their Captors

An unfortunate consequence of war is that those involved in the fighting will sometimes get captured by enemy forces. Known as prisoners of war (POWs), they’re often held captive until the conflict ends or something bad happens to them. However, there are many who would rather take their chances and attempt a daring escape.