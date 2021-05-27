Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Will Governor Abbot Sign The Constitutional Carry Bill?

By byron schirmbeck
campaignforliberty.org
 22 days ago

Thanks to the hard work of thousands of Texas Liberty activists and gun rights advocates Texas is only one step away from being the 21st constitutional carry state! Make no mistake, without Texas voters like you stepping up to make the calls and emails to demand passage of HB1927 it never would have gotten out of the Texas Legislature. For several sessions the special interests, anti gunners and weak kneed Republican leadership in Austin made sure this bill died over and over again.

campaignforliberty.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Carry#Texas Liberty#The Texas Legislature#Republican#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.