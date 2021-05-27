Will Governor Abbot Sign The Constitutional Carry Bill?
Thanks to the hard work of thousands of Texas Liberty activists and gun rights advocates Texas is only one step away from being the 21st constitutional carry state! Make no mistake, without Texas voters like you stepping up to make the calls and emails to demand passage of HB1927 it never would have gotten out of the Texas Legislature. For several sessions the special interests, anti gunners and weak kneed Republican leadership in Austin made sure this bill died over and over again.campaignforliberty.org