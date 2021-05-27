Cancel
Richmond, VA

2115 Keswick Ave, Richmond City, VA 23224

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seller of this home has done a complete renovation and added a half bath and HVAC! The seller took the home to the studs and replaced everything! New insulation, sheetrock, electrical, plumbing, floors, deck, porch, gutters, roof, kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, doors, windows, front and rear fencing, light fixtures, new bath tub, new bathrooms, and everything else you can imagine! This home is gorgeous and ready for a new owner to provide laugher and years of enjoyment! Photos are the hard hat photos and new ones coming next week after the final city inspection is completed!

