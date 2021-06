The Hancock Youth Leadership Academy (HYLA) held a graduation ceremony for its eighth class of high school seniors on Wednesday, April 28th, at the Robert V. Magee Auditorium. Jay Ladner, head coach of the University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s basketball team, was the guest speaker. The graduation, sponsored by Triton Systems and Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre, marks the end of very challenging year-long program that was suspended for months due to COVID-19. During the program, HYLA students developed and sharpened leadership skills though training sessions that included such topics as how to affect change, civic engagement, career planning and budgeting, economic development and entrepreneurship, college planning, community assets, and diversity, safety, and wellness on campus.