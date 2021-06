Over the past few years, I have discovered that I really enjoy flowers. This surprises me because for a long time, I looked at flower gardens as an excessive form of a craft hobby. I didn’t see much point in spending hours grooming and maintaining something only to have it die in a matter of days or, if I was lucky, weeks. I could get on board with vegetable gardening, as the produce was consumable and, when combined with freezing and canning, could feed us for many months after the greens had withered.