Koreless to release long-awaited debut album in July

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 30 days ago

Koreless has announced that he will release his debut album, 'Agor', in July. Out now is new single 'Joy Squad', a track he describes as an attempt to "build a club rollercoaster that swallows you up and spits you out". The album has been a long time coming – it's...

completemusicupdate.com
Koreless
