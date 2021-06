SANAA, Jun. 13 (YPA) – An Omani political said that the Omani mediation has moved after the conviction of America and the Saudi-led coalition that the war on Yemen is lost. The Omani political academic Dr. Haider bin Ali Al-Lawati, said on Twitter, “Oman’s position from the beginning has been a call for peace, and Oman has played a humanitarian and supportive role for all Yemenis without discrimination or exception, which qualified it to lead the mediation.