1405 Sycamore Ridge Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Welcome to 1405 Sycamore Ridge Court! In the heart of Midlothian, with a peaceful backyard and back deck perfect for your summertime of relaxing or entertaining, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has had all the updates and hard done and is ready for its next homeowner! New floors greet you as you step through the front door, and the gorgeous open kitchen leads you to the spacious back deck and backyard, fenced in and nestled in the tree line. Upstairs, all new flooring, and both the hall bathroom and primary bathroom have both been updated. New windows, new water heater, new electric panel!