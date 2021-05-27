11 Heron Ct, Middlesex, VA 23092

Welcome to Whiting's Creek! This waterfront neighborhood is centrally located between Urbanna and Deltaville, featuring access from the creek to the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay. Bring your kayaks, canoes and paddle boards for community provided water access that includes a pier and common area with picnic tables! Bring your sketch/site plans and come build your future dream home nestled close to the water. Don't miss this opportunity for your future development!