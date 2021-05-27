Byron Limited Edition Humidor Release Shipping Now
Vintage is a term that is at times misunderstood, yet when Nelson Alfonso of Selected Tobacco releases blends with 5 years of post-roll age decorated by a uniquely designed humidor the term is fitting. This edition of Byron humidors is limited to one size in each blend, with only 5,000 cigars rolled for each century; the Byron cigar line has a century interpretation for any cigar enthusiast. The numbered humidors are limited to 200 of each Byron 19th Century Grand Poemas, 20th Century Habaneros and 21st Century Elegantes, standing out from their series as they are only available once a year in numbered humidors. The Byron line adopted its name in 1850 by honoring the famous British poet Lord Byron. Today the line has become an.thecigarauthority.com