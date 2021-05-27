Byron Limited Edition Humidor Release Shipping Now

The newest Disney Treasures From the Vault arrives as Goofy debuts as the sixth commemorative plush for 2021. Each month, Disney has been releasing exclusive plush to Amazon capturing the magic of these beloved characters. For June, fans will get the success story of Goofy with a classic look that will please old and new collectors. Standing 15.75" tall, Goofy comes in a special Treasures From the Vault window box as well as a Certificate of Authenticity. This is one plush that fans will not want to miss out on, and they can find him here for $29.99. Be sure to keep an eye out each month for new exclusive plush figures to bring a little more magic to your collection.