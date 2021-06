Father’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a great gift you might consider shopping from a local Colorado business. To help you find something dad might love, we’ve put together a list of local gifts, ranging from music to food to CBD products. After over a year of staying home, and likely away from friends and family, an experience might be just the gift dad is looking for. Or his palate might prefer something more like a locally distilled whiskey. Either way, take a look at a few suggestions for any type of father figure in your life and support local businesses at the same time. It’s a win-win!