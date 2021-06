Back in the 1970s when I was growing up here in the Hudson valley, one of our favorite places to go in the summer was Rosendale. Not just because it’s a cool little town, but also because the Rosendale Mines are so cool. Both literally and figuratively. You could actually drive past the mines on a hot day with the car window open and feel the drop in temperature. I’m not sure if we were supposed to be hanging out there, but we did. And you can, too.