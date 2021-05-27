Dorothy and James Lauterbach memorial graveside services set for Saturday, June 5

A memorial service will be held for Eugene and Donna Scott on Saturday, Oct 23rd at 2:00 at Glad Tidings Worship Center, 1007 Pine St. in Klamath Falls. Donna went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 14th, 2017 and Eugene joined her in Heaven on July 14th, 2021. They are survived by their 5 children, Lynae Hansen (Jamie), Roy Scott (Penny), Tracey Cooper (Micheal), Tiffany Smith (David) and Jackie Locke, as well as 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. They were so very loved and they are greatly missed. Please join us to honor and celebrate their memory.

