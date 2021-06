GALVESTON, TX (May 27, 2021) -- This year, Galveston Island’s most significant natural asset, the beaches, are getting a refresh. The City of Galveston, Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the Texas General Land Office (GLO), and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are partnering on several renourishment projects in an ongoing effort to maintain and protect Galveston’s beaches. And at no additional cost to residents.