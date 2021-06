Local mutual aid orgs con.tinue to solicit donations to aid Indigenous neighbors.After a year that only increased the plight of underrepresented communities, legislation is in the works to provide support for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. For thousands of Indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, basic resources like water have been lacking for quite some time. The reservation has been in crisis for years, suffering from low water pressure because of the failing of a 40-year-old water treatment plant. As much as 60% of the reservation has low water pressure at any given time, which...