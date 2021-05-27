The Blueprint with guest Mark Moore on creating a habit of studying God’s Word

Happy Father’s Day to all the father figures out there. You may be a biological father to a child. You may be a stepfather to a child. You may be an adoptive father to a child. You may be a father-in-law to someone. You may be an involved fatherly figure in the life of a child. You may be a grandfather involved in the raising of children. Or you may not be a father at all. This day is wonderful for some. This day is a painful reminder of unborn children to others. This is also a painful day for those grieving the loss of a father figure in life. You may be a father grieving the loss of a child. As men who come to this day from many places and stations in life, I am thankful for the One True Living God that is a Father to us all. Scripture tells us in John 1:12, “But to all who did receive him, he gave them the right to be children of God, to those who believe in his name.” So simply by believing and receiving Jesus Christ as our Lord, we become the children of God. Therefore, God becomes our Father in heaven. We become family as believers. This is amazing and wonderful news indeed.