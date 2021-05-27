CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Aledo Readies For 360-Foot Replica Of Vietnam War Memorial

wrmj.com
 2021-05-27

More advance work being done in preparation for the traveling Vietnam War Memorial coming to Aledo. The replica wall is due to arrive...

wrmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall comes to North Hempstead Beach Park

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was set up at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington. The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the monument in Washington, D.C. and bears the names of the 58,228 Americans who died during the Vietnam War. Sixty-six residents of...
NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY
wach.com

SC veterans group to honor fallen Vietnam War comrades in Washington D.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – It was a morning filled with excitement and pride for thirty veterans Friday, making their way to Washington D.C. to pay tribute to thousands of veterans who lost their lives in the Vietnam war. The veterans, who belong to South Carolina’s Combat Veteran Association-Vietnam Veterans chapter...
MILITARY
wearegreenbay.com

Traveling Vietnam War Memorial helps bring local veterans closure

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The atmosphere was heavy at The Vietnam Traveling War Memorial in the Sunnyview Expo Center as veterans and the loved ones of service members gathered to pay honor to those they lost. Michael Robinson, a Vietnam Marine Corps. Veteran said, “There’s 12 marines on there that...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to stop in Califon

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Califon Oct. 15 to 17. The memorial, which will be on exhibit at Califon Island Park, 130 Bank St., will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 with an opening ceremony set for 10 a.m. Among the participants...
CALIFON, NJ
Newsday

Traveling Vietnam War memorial making stop in Port Washington

The Town of North Hempstead will welcome the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the monument in Washington, D.C., this weekend to honor veterans lost during the war. The Moving Wall is engraved with the names of the 58,228 Americans who died during the war, which started...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Monroe Evening News

Global War on Terror Veterans honored with memorial

William Bruck carried an American flag on his back pack throughout his entire 11 month tour in Iraq, Syria and Kuwait. Bruck has served in the army for 29 years and has had four deployments to active combat wars. He has been deployed to Iraq three times and once to Afghanistan. Bruck continues to honor his country and the flag in his everyday life back home.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War Memorial#The Vietnam War#Central Park#Aledo Readies#Mercer County Hospital
Andalusia Star News

The Vietnam War – Heroes Within a Divided Nation

As a special note, Covington Veterans Foundation will be bringing the Traveling Vietnam Wall to Andalusia at a date to be announced in 2022. The Vietnam conflict was the first war involving American troops in which casualty reports and battle information were covered by television news media daily. The United States government had its own narrative of the war, but that was often in conflict with what the media presented in its daily reports. For the first time, the American public was shown close-up reports of battles in which its soldiers died on a daily basis. It might be fair to ask, “How would the American public have reacted to the brutal battles of WW II if there had been daily news reports?”
ANDALUSIA, AL
audacy.com

Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall coming to Sedgwick County next week

At the beginning of Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, the board issued a proclamation declaring October 21-25 as Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall recognition week. The Moving wall is a half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It has toured the country for more than 30 years to honor the brave men and women who served our nation. More than 58,000 service members are memorialized on the black granite wall in our Nation’s capital and on the moving wall.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
jsu.edu

JSU Honors Fallen Vietnam War Soldiers

More than 58,000 American soldiers, including 1,208 Alabamians, died during the Vietnam War. The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees passed a resolution on Oct. 19 honoring the six fallen soldiers who were students or graduates of the university. With a generous gift from Trustee Clarence W. Daugette III, a...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WTHI

Vietnam Veterans reflect back on their time at war

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum held a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation day in Vincennes! This was all in an effort to promote brotherhood!. At the Indiana Military Museum, several veterans were in attendance, all to reflect on their experience in the Vietnam War. People got to take flight in a Vietnam War Huey helicopter. Sergeant Sammy Davis a medal of honor recipient was in attendance. He says it's important to honor veterans.
VINCENNES, IN
Bristol Press

PRIME TIME: Pfc. Aldo Ryder, Vietnam War hero

This is the second story of an on-going series to provide biographies on the 17 men from Bristol who lost their lives serving our country in Vietnam during that war. The hero in today’s entry is U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Aldo Ryder, who lost his life due to wounds on June 4, 1968.
BRISTOL, CT
wnynewsnow.com

Bridge Dedicated In Honor Of Randolph Vietnam War Veteran

RANDOLPH – A bridge on I-86 in the Town of Randolph was formally dedicated in honor of a Vietnam War Veteran on Saturday; named in memory of the man who helped build the very bridge. The bridge, which sits above School House Road, is now named “Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial...
RANDOLPH, NY
The Daily News Online

Governor signs bill to honor Pembroke Vietnam War hero Clarence “C. Jay” Hall

PEMBROKE — An area soldier who died in the Vietnam War has received a long-sought honor. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday renaming a portion of Route 77 the “Specialist Four (SP4) Clarence ‘C. Jay’ Hall Memorial Highway.”. The road will carry Hall’s name from the Pembroke Town Park to...
HALL, NY
valleyjournal.net

Memorial ceremony pays tribute to Afghan war heroes

POLSON – A little more than two dozen Mission Valley citizens and veterans made their way to the Lake View Cemetery in Polson to pay their tribute and respect to those fallen Montana military service members who lost their lives in combat serving in the Afghanistan War, the longest war in United States history.
POLSON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy