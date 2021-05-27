Aledo Readies For 360-Foot Replica Of Vietnam War Memorial

As a special note, Covington Veterans Foundation will be bringing the Traveling Vietnam Wall to Andalusia at a date to be announced in 2022. The Vietnam conflict was the first war involving American troops in which casualty reports and battle information were covered by television news media daily. The United States government had its own narrative of the war, but that was often in conflict with what the media presented in its daily reports. For the first time, the American public was shown close-up reports of battles in which its soldiers died on a daily basis. It might be fair to ask, “How would the American public have reacted to the brutal battles of WW II if there had been daily news reports?”

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO