Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

On Emily Wilder, and why no one believes the media

By Jonathan S. Tobin
jns.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat befell Emily Wilder could not have happened to earlier generations of journalists. Before the start of platforms like MySpace and Facebook in the early 2000s, no one was held accountable for the things that they said or wrote when they were in college or even high school. In the era before social media, the musings of students were not a matter of public record. And prior to the rise of the Internet, when anything can be “Googled,” accessing even published articles would have required in-depth research in libraries or scrolling through microfilm and microfiche archives to be brought into public view.

www.jns.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
George Floyd
Person
Bari Weiss
Person
Sheldon Adelson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Myspace#Facebook#Stanford University#The Associated Press#Jewish#Birthright Israel#Palestinian Arab#Anti Zionist#Anti Semitic#American Jews#The New York Times#Anti Semites#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
Country
Palestine
Related
Colorado StateConnecticut Post

Emily Wilder and journalism's longstanding Achilles' heel - partisans who cry bias

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When the Associated Press fired Emily Wilder for violating its social media policy, it caused a firestorm in the media industry. Critics noted that the firing came only days after GOP activists called her biased, re-animating an ongoing debate about how responsible news organizations should deal with such accusations.
POTUSNew York Post

The tide is turning against the woke-liberal blob that misrules us

For the past year, liberals unleashed on the nation an avalanche of ideological nonsense, coupled with brutal pressure to conform. Those who bucked the party line found themselves canceled and unpersoned and had their opinions subjected to mockery and claims of delusion and “anti-science” prejudices. Until now. Because the tide...
InternetPosted by
WBEZ

Ezra Klein Kinda Hates Twitter

Ezra Klein, founder of Vox.com, is now a New York Times columnist and podcaster. He wants to fix the broken system that is Congress, yet he finds himself operating from inside another broken system: mass media. Ezra talks with Art of Power host Aarti Shahani about how he’s trying to...
Family Relationshipsdeseret.com

Watch: What is the importance of fathers in America today?

In the run-up to Father’s Day, many are reflecting on a father’s impact. Recently in the Harvard Gazette, however, sociologist Christina Cross discussed forthcoming findings suggesting that, when it comes to educational outcomes, two parents aren’t quite as important for low-income Black children as perhaps previously thought. Yet, other research from Harvard economist Raj Chetty underscores the long-term economic benefits that tend to result when more fathers are in a neighborhood, particularly when it comes to the father’s influence on Black youths.
Texas StateWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Karen Attiah named opinion columnist

Announcement from Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus, Op-Ed Editor Mike Larabee and Manager of Editorial Talent and Logistics Nana Efua Mumford:. We are excited to announce that Karen Attiah will be a Post columnist. In this role, she will be writing on race, international affairs, culture, and human rights. Based in her home state of Texas, she will be contributing to the new Voices Across America initiative.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Keeping the Jewish State

For the first time in its history, Israel’s government includes an Arab party. Arabs have sat in the Knesset since Israel’s founding, both as members of primarily Jewish parties and as representatives of various Arab parties. From time to time Arab MKs have kept a government in office by supporting it from outside the coalition, as happened in 1993 when the Oslo Declaration of Principles was approved. But no Arab party has ever been member of the governing coalition until now.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's Jake Sherman panned for tweet on Biden calling journalists 'the brightest people'

MSNBC contributor Jake Sherman was widely panned on social media over his complaint that former President Trump wasn't as flattering to reporters like President Biden. Biden spoke with reporters before boarding Air Force One after he lashed out at CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins earlier at his press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He apologized for "being such a wise guy."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sanders: Democrats considering $6 trillion spending package

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) confirmed to reporters Thursday that Senate Democrats are discussing a $6 trillion budget reconciliation proposal, that would also expand Medicare and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Sanders on Thursday said the proposal builds on President Biden ’s American Jobs Plan and American...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA (NESN.S) subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad.
BusinessCleveland Jewish News

Boycott Israel? No, Ben & Jerry’s is boycotting social media.

(JTA) – Pro-Palestinian activists were swarming the social media comments sections of Ben & Jerry’s to demand the company boycott Israel. In response, Ben & Jerry’s appears to have indeed entered a boycott — of social media itself. The international ice cream brand with hundreds of millions of dollars in...
MinoritiesThe Unz Review

That Surprise Merger of the Washington Post and Babylon Bee Is Starting to Show Synergy

A New Zealand chapter of Greta Thunberg-linked climate movement disbands itself for being 'racist'. In September 2019, the streets of Auckland, New Zealand, were a sea of protesters. Across the globe, several million people were marching as part of the "School Strike 4 Climate" youth movement sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg. But few demonstrations were more sweeping than the one in New Zealand's largest city, where up to 80,000 marchers filled the streets.