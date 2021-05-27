IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List
Hear that? That's the sound of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Usher hosted this year's star-studded event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Music lovers enjoyed performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande (her first since tying the knot earlier this month), Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, plus an all-star tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John. Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. took the stage to honor the legendary singer's greatest hits.