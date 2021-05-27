IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

DJ NAME: Lady J SHOW NAME: The Lady J Variety Show TUNE IN AT: Thursday 2-4pm Time on air at KZMU- 9 Years BRIEF BIO: I am Lady J and I play music from the 60s-90s and today. I’m talking about a classic hit from back in the day or a song that just came out that you might enjoy right now! WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: A large variety of entertaining music. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: DJ Cozy Soul – Heartbeats Radio TOP 10 ALBUMS FROM THE LAST DECADE: 1) Taylor Swift- Evermore 2) Taylor Swift - Folklore 3) Kelly Clarkson- Meaning of Life 4) Sara Evans- Stronger 5) Mamma Mia Soundtrack 6) A Star is Born Soundtrack 7) Alicia Keys- Songs in a Mirror 8) Taylor Swift- 1989 9) Kelly Clarkson- My December 10) Sara Evans- Real Fine Place DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: Any of the Body & Soul CDs GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Justin Timberlake – Futuresex Love Sounds FILL IN THE BLANK: Community Radio makes: For entertaining and unique programming. BEST ON-AIR MOMENT: Playing my holiday theme shows! IF YOU WERE A PIECE OF OUTDATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT WHAT WOULD YOU BE AND WHY?: This is EASY, I would be: A Boom Box! Boom Boxes were awesome because they introduced us to bass and taught us how to mux songs, if you has a good boom box.