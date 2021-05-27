The Easiest Strawberry Blueberry Browned Butter Cobbler

Breakfast, snack, side dish, supper — these delicious pancakes are ready to jump in. These pancakes were the result of a fortunate mistake I made when developing the recipe for the Asparagus and Spring Onion Puff-Pastry Tart. I knew I wanted a ricotta topping for the tart, but I added too much cream to the egg and ricotta mixture on the first round and immediately knew it was not going to thicken up enough in the oven. Instead of discarding that batch of egg, cream, and ricotta, I saved it, whisked some flour and baking powder in later, and made pancakes. It was the first time I had made ricotta pancakes, though I’m not sure why as the ricotta gives an absolutely lovely body to the pancakes (a well-known fact!).