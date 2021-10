The United Way of South Central Oklahoma is currently in the midst of their 2021 campaign drive with the goal of raising $875,000. The funds will then be distributed between the organization's 33 partner agencies. To help raise money and contribute to the overall goal, each of these partner agencies will be holding various fundraisers in the coming weeks. This week the HFV Wilson Community Center will be doing their part by hosting a fish fry.

WILSON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO