Cora Cemetery receives Texas Historical Marker

Cora cemetery was probably started when the community was named “Troy”. The village was established on the military road from Fort Gates to Fort Phantom Hill. The name of the community was changed to Cora when the residents applied for a post office because Troy had already been selected by another community. Cora became the first county seat of Comanche County which was organized in 1856. Land from the W. H. Murray survey which contained the frontier settlement of Troy was donated by James F. Bouldin of Travis County and Frank A. Thompson of Washington County for the Comanche County seat in 1857. Thomas C. Frost of Bell County became the land agent for the county with an office at Cora. A town plat was developed with a four and one-half acre town square and lots with block and lot numbers.