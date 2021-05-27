IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

It’s official, Shakira is indeed back with many projects, we reveal all the information!. Not long ago, we told you about the special project with the BBC that Billie Eilish is preparing for her fans. But she’s not the only one working on new things right now. Indeed, it has been several months since Shakira was seen in the studio with the musicians of Dua Lipa. She had also published a photo on her Instagram account announcing in the caption that she was “cooking something”. And today, we know more! Interviewed by Vogue Mexico, the singer confided that she would soon release a new single as well as her music video which is currently in production.