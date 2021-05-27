IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jake Scott over Zoom video!. Jake Scott releases his eight-track project titled Goldenboy, a record that taps a top-shelf collection of pop’s hottest collaborators, including Noah Conrad (Ashe, Niall Horan, LANY), Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers), Josh Kerr (Kelsea Ballerini, Camilo Cabello, Little Big Town), Martin Johnson (Boys Like Girls, Jason Derulo), Brandon Paddock (Avril Lavigne, Christina Perri), John Greenham (Billie Eilish, Finneas, Cautious Clay) and Chad Copelin (Train, Third Eye Blind). Raised in a rural Southern household, Scott breaks the stereotypical mold by vulnerably shedding the traditional tropes of masculinity. While Scott recorded most of the project from a family barn in Arkansas, the sonics are anything but homegrown. He has a smooth sound similar to JP Saxe’s catchy, relatable intimacy, and he flawlessly blends it with soulful pop melodies reminiscent of Ed Sheeran.