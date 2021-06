"What’s all this I Hear about Sustainability, Resilience, and Climate Change? Initiatives at the State-Level, National APA, and in the Divisions" Webinar Description: APA National is preparing to launch a specialized Certificate Maintenance (CM) credit, which will focus initially on sustainability and resilience. The Sustainable Communities and the Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy divisions have been working to explore local needs related to sustainability and develop guidance and materials that will be made available through KnowledgeBase. APA has recently released several related guide documents as well. Although some information about APA initiatives has been made available at the chapter and local-planner levels, we believe more outreach and information would be beneficial.