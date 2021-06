The top of Cleveland’s lineup struck early Tuesday night and built a 5-0 lead in the first three innings, paving the way for a 10-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Amed Rosario, who entered the game slashing .297/.360/.440 with 123 wRC+ over his last 25 games, continues to produce in the No. 2 spot. He drove in the first run of the game with an RBI triple to the gap in left center, scoring Cesar Hernandez from first after he drew a leadoff walk. Rosario scored on the very next pitch thanks to an RBI groundout courtesy of José Ramírez.