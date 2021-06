Des Moines-area developers recently unveiled a new app to report hazardous recreational trail conditions, like debris just under the surface of riverways.KayakVenture is free and will work anywhere in the nation.Why it matters: It aims to make water and land trail recreation safer by preventing injuries or deaths, owner Greg Rhames told Axios. Details: The system developed by the folks at Quarry Springs Outfitters allows recreationists to drop an electronic GPS pin on a map and flag others to dangers in real time.The info can also immediately inform trail supervisors of urgent maintenance needs.The more people who use it, the more beneficial it becomes.It's not yet available for Androids, but that's coming soon, Rhames said.Of note: Quarry Springs Outfitters was also given city approval this week to begin kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals from Captain Roy's at Birdland Park and Marina.The rentals should be available around the Fourth of July.