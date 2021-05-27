Cancel
Branchville, NJ

Thank you for your service to veterans

The Township Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to thank a few people that helped us get the memorial cleaned up for the weekend service. The location is Beemerville Cemetery in Beemerville N,J. First I contacted Sussex Rural Electric Co-op and asked if they could help by removing a limb on the Flagpole. It’s been years since a flag flew there. I’m a past member of the Cemetery Association and a recent widower. I visit that section daily, so pretty with all the flags at the individual grave sites and not at the memorial. Big picture wasn’t there. I then called Tri-State flagpole and gifts in Branchville asked if they could have a new flag with all new rope rigging up by Saturday? The following day on my visit, this is what was there. In a matter of 36 hours, the job was done, and done well. This people deserve a big a Thank You for there care and concerns for the American veterans. There was a well attended service by our local American Legion and the grounds couldn’t look better.

