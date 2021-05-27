Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

mykiss1031.com
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Movies#Netflix Inc#First Cobra Kai#Evil#Revenge#Flashbacks#Co Founder Terry Silver#Mr Miyagi#Everything Rolling#Gallery#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Predictions: How Terry Silver Wreaks Serious Havoc

Since the announcement of the return of Thomas Ian Griffith back into the fold following his memorable turn as Terry Silver in The Karate Kid Part III (1989) for Cobra Kai, there's definitely question on how he'll make his former pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his unlikely partner and former rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) pay. Here are my bold and some, not-so-bold predictions for season four of the Netflix series.
TV Seriestelegraphstar.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot

The fourth season of Cobra Kai has already wrapped up the filming. Moreover, the streaming giant Netflix has already confirmed that the fourth season will hit the streaming network sometime in late 2021. If you’re looking forward to knowing everything about the forthcoming season, you’re in the right place!. Cobra...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Why Young Nariyoshi Miyagi Prequel Should Be Explored

With the stakes mounting in the upcoming season four of Cobra Kai, it seems like one other facet of The Karate Kid franchise that's often alluded to, but never fully explored is the past of Nariyoshi Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita. As more of the past is explored with the likes of Martin Kove's John Kreese and returning villain of Part 3's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), it seems to me we should have at least a dedicated arc to Mr. Miyagi's past since his prized student Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) seemed to scratch the surface more on Miyagi-Do karate that was passed down to him by Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) in season three. Here's what I feel a dedicated arc and possible spinoff can achieve in the greater paradigm of the Karate Kid franchise.
TV Serieswttspod.com

Lucifer Season 6: Is This ‘Dead’ Fan-Favorite Character Returning?

“Lucifer” season 5 finished in stun: One of the greatest fan top picks was killed. In any case, presently it is sure that SPOILER will likewise return back in season 6!. The delight of the “Lucifer” fans was extraordinary when the second 50% of season 5 was at long last distributed on Amazon Prime Video. Yet, the return back of our #1 villain carried with it an extreme blow: Dan was killed! In “Is it truly expected to end like this?”, in the penultimate scene of season 5, the French assassin Rob Benedict murdered Dan.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: William Zabka on How Experiences at Comic Cons Have Changed

To say things have changed for Netflix's Cobra Kai star William Zabka would be an understatement. Prior to the series' revival initially on YouTube Red, the actor's character of Johnny Lawrence wasn't as endearing with his appearances in the first two Karate Kid films since the franchise focused on rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Appearing on WTF with Marc Maron via The Hollywood Reporter, Zabka opened about his pop culture convention interactions with fans dramatically changed once the sequel series aired.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cruella Star Paul Walter Hauser Comments On Stingray Return In Cobra Kai Season 4

While most of the characters filling the dojos in Netflix's Cobra Kai series are teenagers, the second season of the show had one much older karate student that actually became a favorite amongst fans. Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser, was a hilarious addition to the Cobra Kai cast and most of the shows viewers instantly fell in love him. However, when Season 3 rolled around earlier this year, Stingray was nowhere to be found. Stingray was one of a couple of characters to just disappear from the show.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cobra Kai Producers Already Have the Series Ending Planned

As Cobra Kai prepares its fourth season for fans around the world, the Karate Kid sequel series could not be in a better place. The show received loads of critical acclaim when it first debuted, and the move from YouTube to Netflix helped its audience grow exponentially. Following a fantastic third season, Cobra Kai is at the peak of its power, but it will be coming to an end at some point. Unlike some shows that are content to continue as long as people are watching, the end of Cobra Kai is already in sight.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

William Zabka Shares Cut Audition Scene From THE KARATE KID, What the Next Season of COBRA KAI Entails

Cobra Kai has made the leap from beloved film franchise to successful spin-off series. The show gains more viewership every season, especially after having made the move to Netflix for its third season, and it has seemingly gotten more exciting and more fun to watch season after season. This upcoming season is rumored to be pulling out all the stops, and William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence in the films and series, sat down with Collider this week and talked about Season 4, his Karate Kid audition, and the possibility of directing an episode of the series in the future.
TV Seriesdailynewsgh.com

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner Reveals First Season Three Teaser

The first details about The Umbrella Academy‘s upcoming third season have been revealed!. Showrunner Steve Blackman took to social media to share all 10 episode titles to fans. Click inside to read them!. The titles were revealed as part of Netflix‘s “Geeked Week” presentation. Here are the 10 episode titles:...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Returning characters

With the 60 year anniversary coming up in the next few year which characters from the modern era ( 2005 onwards) would you want to see return. This list will only include those who can return so any actor who has died or the two facing the current allegations are not included.
MoviesCollider

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Teaser Reveals First Footage from the Superhero Sequel

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has released a quick look at Zachary Levi’s costume in the upcoming WB sequel. The clip is extremely short, showing off Shazam’s boots, gloves, and chest, before showing a silhouetted Levi. Earlier today, photos were also revealed of Levi on set in a new suit. This new red-and-gold outfit features a smaller lightning bolt jutting out from his neckline, in addition to a gold band around his waist.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Revisits What Inspired Daniel LaRusso Return

The road for Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio was long returning to the signature role he made so famous for over 30 years in The Karate Kid franchise. Prior to his return for the series, which originally premiered on YouTube Red and since found a new home on Netflix, the actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how stars from beloved franchises maintained fresh takes on their enduring roles.
TV Seriespurecountry1067.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Reveals New Cast Members And Characters

Stranger Things has revealed 4 new characters for the new season. The show tweeted upside-down pictures and details about the new characters. – Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. – Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins...