Odds are if you’re planning to become an accountant or auditing professional, you’re working on a degree in business, finance, information technology, and sometimes social sciences. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2020 median pay for accountants and auditors is $73,560 per year. Accountant and auditor jobs are also expected to grow by 4% in the next 10 years. Before you graduate college with your degree in accounting or auditing, you’ll want to ensure you have real-world experience under your belt. This will set you apart from other applicants, as it’s a competitive field.