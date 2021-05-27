Cancel
Grandview Hospital: a hub for orthopedic surgical expertise

By Erin Emery, UCHealth
uchealth.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably driven by UCHealth’s Grandview Hospital, just off of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, hundreds of times. Have you ever wondered what happens there?. Located across from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus and next to University Village, Grandview Hospital is a 22-bed hospital that is a hub for orthopedic surgical excellence. This year, Grandview Hospital became the only hospital in southern Colorado certified by the Joint Commission, with its Center of Excellence designation for hip and knee joint replacement surgery based on a rigorous review of quality and patient safety standards.

