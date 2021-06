Central Carolina Hospital CEO Spencer Thomas is leaving Sanford for a job in his former home state of Virginia, he announced Monday. Thomas will be returning to Sovah Health, an organization that oversees two hospitals in Virginia, one in Danville and one in Martinsville. Before becoming CEO of Central Carolina Hospital in 2017, Thomas worked as the chief operating officer for the Danville hospital and "was instrumental in the successful formation of Sovah Health," a news release stated.