DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc. names Heath Spivey as New President

Story and photos by Brent Kunzler, Doctor of Health Science PA-C In 2017, I was attending a meeting for current and former Special Forces medics (18D) in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is an annual forum that is part medical conference, part hands-on training, and exhibitions of medical-related products. I had been an SF medic for years and attended this conference when I could, and when I had the time and money. That year I was walking down the many aisles of vendors and came across an exhibit presented by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), showing opportunities to work at the South Pole. Naturally, I filled out the application without giving much more thought to it other than it would be an interesting job.