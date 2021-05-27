Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc. names Heath Spivey as New President

By Tabitha Berg
enewschannels.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — NEWS: DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.

enewschannels.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Tennessee State
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Executive President#Ceo#Company President#Founder Of Delta#Atlanta Regional Office#Mack Volvo#Https Www#News Network#N C#Strategic Development#Incumbent President#Wife#Advanced Technology#Canada#Client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is Now The First City in The Carolinas To Use Facial Recognition Software

The Charlotte Douglas Airport has just officially started using facial recognition cameras on passengers who travel through the airport. According to a press release we received from the Department of Homeland Security, the new system is initially being rolled out by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the international flights area to verify that passengers arriving in Charlotte are who they say they are. It takes only seconds to scan the facial biometrics of passengers and ‘is more than 98 percent accurate.
Charlotte, NCthefallonpost.org

High Adventure at the South Pole

Story and photos by Brent Kunzler, Doctor of Health Science PA-C In 2017, I was attending a meeting for current and former Special Forces medics (18D) in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is an annual forum that is part medical conference, part hands-on training, and exhibitions of medical-related products. I had been an SF medic for years and attended this conference when I could, and when I had the time and money. That year I was walking down the many aisles of vendors and came across an exhibit presented by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), showing opportunities to work at the South Pole. Naturally, I filled out the application without giving much more thought to it other than it would be an interesting job.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Online farmer’s market launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Market Wagon has expanded its online farmers market to Charlotte. That startup provides a way to snag goods from local farms and artisanal food vendors year round. The online store offers items typically found at a farmers market such as produce, eggs, dairy, meat and baked goods.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Gas still hit or miss in North Carolina, Lake Norman

May 17. Getting gasoline is still a hit of miss endeavor in Lake Norman and Charlotte, but it is getting better. More stations have gasoline more often, but North Carolina remains the epicenter of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown which ended last week. Oil and gas analyst Patrick De Haan of...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Finding gas remains a struggle for Charlotte-area drivers — and a more expensive one

Charlotte-area drivers can expect to begin the week still struggling to find gas — and paying more to refuel their vehicles. As of Monday morning, about 57% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel, GasBuddy.com energy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a tweet. That’s down from 68% on Saturday morning. In South Carolina, about 49% of stations were out Monday, he said.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

New plaza in Uptown to become Duke Energy’s corporate headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced Monday that Duke Energy Plaza, the 40-floor office tower currently under construction in Uptown Charlotte, will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as Metro Tower, Duke Energy Plaza will house about 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Boiling Springs, NCgardner-webb.edu

Gardner-Webb Hosts 67th Academic Awards Day to Recognize Student Achievement

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence on the 67th Academic Awards Day. Winners of these awards exemplify the University’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities. In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by...