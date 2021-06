Electronic dance-pop sensation Kah-Lo has unleashed her latest release for the world to groove out to with The Arrival EP on Epic Records. It’s time to shine a light on the New York City-based, Nigeria-born, Grammy-nominated dance-pop sensation Kah-Lo! Over the years she has carved her reputation within the music industry by collaborating with everyone from Diplo to Selena Gomez with songs featured in everything from TV and film to gaming. Her tracks like “Rinse & Repeat” with Riton, as well as “Melanin” and “Fake I.D.” have all gained global acclaim. Now, she’s ready to show the world every angle of her sonic versatility with her latest release, The Arrival, on Epic Records.