In a Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross over softball game in Winfield on Wednesday, it was all Wolves in a 12-0 shutout victory over Danville. The Wolves offense made it a quick night by peppering 13 hits in just three innings led by a 3-for-3 performance from Carlee Sloan. Emma Haines brought in four runs on two hits and Anna Anderson had a pair of knocks. Madie Anderson did not allow a hit in the three innings giving up just one walk and striking out nine batters. The senior has already tossed five shutouts and only gave up runs to one opponent in ranked Louisa-Muscatine last week.