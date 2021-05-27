Sequim Lavender Farms are Opening

With the February freeze wreaking havoc on Becker Vineyards’ lavender plants, its Lavender Fest, held last weekend, still drew crowds on a gorgeous fall day. While new lavender plants had just been planted, this field of zinnias provided a colorful setting for those who wandered around the grounds. Alex and Madu Belt of San Antonio were in Fredericksburg enjoying the day. Last year’s Lavender Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event featured live music, luncheons, wine tastings, a food court and artisan booths. Another will be held in May, when lavender blooms hit their peak. — Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke.
