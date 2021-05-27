Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

If you’ve been under a rock for the past nine months or so, you might have missed the news that GPUs are hard to come by. Prices are through the roof on scalped graphics cards, and those that show up at official retailers often sell out in seconds. There’s also the whole human malware thing that makes staying at home and gaming a little more enticing than usual. As such, prebuilt and custom PCs are all the rage right now. However, with so many companies out there, it can be hard to figure out which is the best one on which to spend your hard-earned money. We recently had the chance to work with Cybertron PC’s CLX brand to see how its gaming PC build quality and customer experience stacks up in review. Here’s lowdown.