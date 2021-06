Can Independent Physicians survive the dominance of Hospital Health Systems in the Competitive sphere?. Some people are optimistic about the return of private practices. And those are probably the ones who either aren’t involved in medicine or line up with the other 50% who are still in training. Regardless, every independent physician practice must be equipped with modern tools and strategies to stay in business. It is important to remember that current healthcare policies do not deliberate between a small medical clinic and a large hospital. But physicians are a culture of complainers with little proactivity. Their Blackhat thinking attitude often works to their advantage, but the rest of the time not!