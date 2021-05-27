How to stop debt collection calls: Understand your rights with Resolvly

When consumers seek out financing for a home, most end up with a mortgage lender. That might be a retail bank or a mortgage banker or a mortgage broker. These are the primary sources for home loans. But sometimes a consumer doesn’t quite fit any of these boxes. It might because of a low credit score or temporary unemployment. Perhaps the calculated debt ratios are higher than acceptable. Sometimes these people seek out financing from private lenders. Individuals or a group of individuals who will issue the funds needed to buy and finance a home. In turn, the buyers pay the individual each month just like any other type of financing. Investors who participate in private financing can expect much greater returns compared to other types of investments. Why might someone consider an ‘owner finance’ transaction?