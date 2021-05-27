How bookmakers work out betting odds

For those on the outside of gaming, the rise of esports certainly came as a huge surprise as seemingly out of nowhere there were huge events with hundreds of millions of viewers throughout the year – but for those who were interested in the esports gaming space, it had been a long time coming as the current scene has been a product of those involved over the past twenty years. One thing that did remain relatively obscure for the longest time, however, had been within an esports betting market as something resembling what we now see today only really emerged back in late 2013 and early 2014 – whilst there were sites available before this, most were less than trustworthy and had no real benefit to being explored either – outside of esports changing regulation allowed for sites and services like betting options in Texas to grow for example, but what changed within the games themselves?