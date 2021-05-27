Cancel
Victoria, MN

Melvin "Mel" N Hazelwood

hometownsource.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel passed away at his home in Victoria on March 11, 2021. Mel’s Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, June 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Pkwy N. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at Island View Golf Club, 7795 Laketown Pkwy, Waconia. A link to livestream the service will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/WaconiaFaithLutheranChurch the week before the service. At the church, masks are optional for individuals who are vaccinated. Masks are “highly encouraged” for those who are not.

