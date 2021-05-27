Melvin "Mel" N Hazelwood

Mel passed away at his home in Victoria on March 11, 2021. Mel’s Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, June 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Pkwy N. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at Island View Golf Club, 7795 Laketown Pkwy, Waconia. A link to livestream the service will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/WaconiaFaithLutheranChurch the week before the service. At the church, masks are optional for individuals who are vaccinated. Masks are “highly encouraged” for those who are not.