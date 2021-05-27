Roger E. Raether, age 75, of Waconia passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Freshwater Church (138 W. 1st St.) in Waconia with Pastor John Braland as officiant. Visitation held from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Roger Earl Raether was born September 8, 1945 in Watertown, MN, the son of John and Ethel (Krause) Raether. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. In 1963, he graduated from Waconia High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. On June 3, 1972, Roger was united in marriage to Mary (Zellner) Raether at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Together they were blessed with two daughters. Roger was a lifelong resident at his farm in Watertown Township. After honorably serving in the Army, Roger received training as a mechanic with General Motors and began working at Thurk Chevrolet. Later, he worked as a forklift mechanic all the while farming on the side. When not working, Roger loved to tinker on things around the farm. He had a great compassion for animals and his property. Coffee with the buddies was one of his favorite things. Roger was a tremendous story teller and could strike up a conversation with anyone. As a disabled veteran, Roger was a member of both the Waconia VFW and the Waconia Legion. He was extremely proud of his time in the Army and one of highlight moments of his lifetime was taking part in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Beyond all his many abilities and hobbies, Roger adored his family. He was beloved by them in return and will be greatly missed. Roger was preceded in death by his parents John and Ethel Raether; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gordon and Fran Zellner; brothers-in-law Tom Zellner, Mark Zellner. Roger is survived by his loving family wife Mary; daughters Jennifer (Michael) Siewert of Glencoe, Amy Raether of Coon Rapids; grandchildren Alexandra (Craig) Ahlers, Robyn Siewert, Jakob Siewert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kevin (Deb) Zellner, Tim (Vicki) Zellner, Ken Zellner, Brian (Nancy) Zellner, Julie Zellner, Andrea Zellner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.