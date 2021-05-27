Lorraine A. Kelzer, age 102, of Waconia passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Hospice Care in Oakdale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation is at the Johnson Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. Interment in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Sister Brenda Kelzer Scholarship Fund. Lorraine Angela (Schmitz) Kelzer was born March 28, 1919 in Cologne, MN, the daughter of Martin and Eleanor (Wickenhauser) Schmitz. Lorraine was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. She attended St. Bernard Catholic School in Cologne. On May 4, 1943, Lorraine was united in marriage to Stanley Kelzer. Their union was blessed with nine children. Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved embroidery, crocheting, gardening and quilt-making. For many years, Lorraine made quilts for the Kelzer Care Center in Chicago. Lorraine faithfully served the Lord and volunteered in numerous activities in the community. She volunteered a St. Joseph Parish, Once Again Shoppe and the Waconia Area Food Shelf. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Kelzer; daughter Sister Brenda Kelzer, SLW; parents Martin and Eleanor Schmitz; infant grandson Brian Cebulla; sons-in-law Marvin Cebulla, Dennis Mielke; daughter-in-law Marcie Kelzer; sisters Helen Hansel, Florence Schmitz, Sally Mieseler, Ethel Hartmann, Ruth Louis, Jeanette Patrick; brothers Wilfred and Gene Schmitz. Lorraine is survived by her loving family: children Carol Kelzer of Sioux City, IA, Joe (Debbie) Kelzer of Mayer, Doris Mielke of Cologne, Paul (Kathy) Kelzer of St. Louis Park, Jerry (Lora) Kelzer of Waconia, John Kelzer of Randall, Donna Herman of Shakopee, Ron (Julie) Kelzer of Mayer; grandchildren Jennifer, Kim, Jason, Julie, John, Cheryl, Barry, Tim, Robin, Sara, Laura, Nick, Justin, Jolene, Ben, Marty, Tracy, Nathan, Andy, Molly; 42 great-grandchildren; brother Roger (JoAnn) Schmitz of Cologne; sister Marilyn Borka of Waconia; brother-in-law Terry Patrick of Arizona; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are her grandchildren Jennifer, Julie, Laura, Nick, Tracy, Jason, Nathan and John. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.