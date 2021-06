(Atlantic) After a four-hour rain delay, #7 Atlantic defeated Washington 8-1 in the first round of the Creston Softball Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Trojans raced out to a quick start with four runs in the first inning. Alyssa Derby Olivia Engler, Caroline Pellett, and Jada Jensen each clubbed singles, and Malena Woodward belted a sacrifice fly. The Trojans scored two more runs in the second inning sparked by Olivia Engler’s two-RBI double. Atlantic plated another run in the third inning, and Derby sent one out of the park for a solo home run in the fourth inning to account for the Trojan’s eight runs.