Crusaders break out with comeback win
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It's been a bit of a grind for the Prout baseball team this season. Last Thursday's game showed the Crusaders' willingness to battle through it. Hosting North Smithfield, the Crusaders fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and 7-2 in the second but rallied for an 11-9 victory. Senior Mike Bogosian had two doubles and a triple, freshmen relievers Noah McParlin and Ryan Barrett kept the deficit from growing and senior Kieran Gibson threw out a runner at the plate from center field for a highlight reel ending.