Crusaders break out with comeback win

The Sioux Falls Sunfish won two of the six game series with the Pierre Trappers coming back and winning on Thursday 10-9 holding off a ninth inning Trapper comeback. The Trappers jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the top of the sixth inning, but the seventh and eighth innings were for the Sunfish. Sioux Falls would score nine of the 10 runs in the final two at bats to avoid being swept both on the road and at home. Joseph Bramanti and Eric Mast each homered for the first time this season in the loss. The Sunfish took advantage of 12 walks in the ballgame issued by the four Trappers pitchers.