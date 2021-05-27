Cloverleaf District Project Achievement 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Plumas District Hospital (“District”) is issuing a Request for Qualifications on June 21, 2021 to qualify either California state licensed general contractors or paving contractors for demolition and replacement of Areas A, B, and C of the asphalt parking lot at Plumas District Hospital located at 1065 Bucks Lake Road in Quincy. The work also includes restriping of parking areas, new concrete curbs and sidewalks, drainage and storm-water retention system, signage, retaining walls, and truncated domes. Only qualified contractors will be invited to bid the project. Interested firms may access the RFQ at www.pdh.org or by contacting Darren Beatty at [email protected]. Responses to the RFQ are due on July 7, 2021. It is anticipated that the Invitation to Bid will be issued to qualified contractors on or about July 15, 2021. The Project will be awarded to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder on the basis of the lump sum price.