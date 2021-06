Tip of the Month: Supplemental Feeding and Whole Herd Health. If you’re like many hunters, when you think of supplemental feeding your mind likely goes straight to big bucks hammering protein and calcium to hopefully add inches to their rack. While that can be a great side benefit to supplemental feeding, an often overlooked and critically important objective for supplemental feeding should be whole herd health, in particular does and their new fawns hitting the ground. If we start back at square one, producing a health deer herd requires a number of key elements –Good food and nutrition sources, a water source, and secure shelter. When considering nutrition sources, a great place to start is with Momma.