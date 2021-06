Two years ago I heard a horn blowing in my driveway. I went outside to see Mable Foreman in her car, telling me to go talk to Garland Forman at the Gazette. She said there was a job opening for a reporter there and I’d be perfect for it. The day she told me this was exactly one week to the day since I lost my previous job. While I had my doubts about being a reporter (my writing background is mostly fiction), I felt the events lined up too perfectly for me to brush it off.