Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon City, OR

Neighborhood renews cries for tougher Oregon City tree code

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEy6w_0aEH8sJV00 Planning Department revokes removal permit, then reissues permission with tweaks from same arborist

Orego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cBrS_0aEH8sJV00 n City residents have renewed cries for stronger tree protections after city officials revoked a tree-removal permit and then reissued the same permit for logging street trees with slight revisions from the same arborist.

Jesse Buss, chair of the McLoughlin Neighborhood Association, called the incident a "farce," in part because the Planning Department reissued the tree-removal permit before giving MNA members a chance to review the new application.

"This is just another example of how broken OC's tree code is," he said.

Oregon City has a budget for street and park trees and is a member of the Tree City USA group. However, several vocal citizens are saying OC can do more to protect and plant trees, pointing to nearby Milwaukie's win as the top Tree City statewide after the city recently passed additional tree protections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThQ2n_0aEH8sJV00 Under current code, street trees are owned and regulated by the city, but are the responsibility of adjacent property owners to maintain. Homeowners at 209 Washington St. had two large sweetgums removed on May 19 after an arborist determined that corrective pruning would have "negative repercussions on the health of both trees," which according to city staff, did not meet the required "dead, diseased or hazardous" determination necessary to justify street tree removal.

"I might have 10 doughnuts for breakfast tomorrow morning, which would certainly have negative repercussions for my health, but it wouldn't mean that I am dead, diseased or hazardous," Buss said.

Buss pointed to city policy that strongly favors the retention of mature trees where possible, but the city currently lacks its own arborist. Under the current rules, a homeowner only has to find one certified arborist who is willing to say that a given tree is "hazardous" and then the homeowner can replace large trees, like the sweetgums that were more than 20 inches in diameter, with 2-inch-wide trees.

Ryan Howe, an arborist with Portland-based All Around Arbor Tree Care Services, provided Washington Street homeowner Elisabeth Caw the necessary justification after a second attempt to receive a valid permit. Howe originally tried to justify removing the trees by saying they had "considerable structural damage from snow and ice. … Removal is suggested at this time."

In an updated justification to get the permit reissued, Howe wrote that the damage made the trees "hazardous to right of way traffic, even with significant pruning. … Removal is advised as soon as possible." Howe provided Caw with the justifications for removal, at the same time charging Caw $4,390 for the removal of the trees and stumps.

Caw said the trees would have been a hazard no matter how they had been pruned, which was the opinion of more than just All Around Arbor.

"They were actually our lowest bid, and we had several arborists who said that the trees were a hazard," Caw said.

In an attempt to save the trees, the neighborhood association asked for an opinion from Clackamas County Master Gardener Pam Kromer, who said the healthy sweetgums offered an established and "very suitable streetscape pyramidal growth habit" that also provided shade for the house and users of the public sidewalk. Kromer hopes that the Washington Street incident will inspire the city to designate one of its planning or parks department staff member to be the city's designated arborist.

"If it's a lack of budget or funds, options might be to contract with an ISA-certified arborist on an as-needed basis, or even have a staff member willing to train as an ISA arborist to help direct crews to understand and appreciate the work and care that is needed to sustain and preserve our trees," she said.

City officials, as part of their current investments in encouraging street trees, are nearing the end of a two-year $60,000 contract with Friends of Trees to plant hundreds of street trees for willing homeowners. Also as part of the contract, the nonprofit organization offered free structural pruning to homeowners during a May 22 event.

Caw said that nothing more needs to be done to improve the city's tree code, given that the city already requires a determination from a certified arborist. In the homeowner's opinion, neighborhood associations and city commissioners should have more pressing issues for reform.

"Neighbors could not try to push their way into trying to save a tree that was unsafe," Caw said.

Kromer is helping with a related project currently underway to update Oregon City's approved street tree list to remove Japanese maples, which require a lot of space for their roots to grow and can suffer when confined by narrow planting strips. While the trees recently removed on Washington Street will be replaced by Japanese maples, most Oregon cities don't recommend them as street trees, including Eugene, Portland, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Tualatin and Gresham.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
96
Followers
588
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon House#Tree Pruning#Tree Care#The Planning Department#Mna#Oc#Parks Department#Isa#Friends Of Trees#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
Portland Tribune

OnPoint Credit Union opening Johnson Creek Fred Meyer branch

Katie Koval, who has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, will serve as managerOn June 30, OnPoint Credit Union will be opening a branch in the Johnson Creek Fred Meyer, 8955 S.E. 82nd Ave., Clackamas. Katie Koval, who has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, will serve as branch manager of the new location. Working at OnPoint since 2011, she previously served as a teller, member services representative, member relationship officer, teller coordinator, branch operations supervisor and senior assistant branch manager. Koval and her husband live in Milwaukie and she enjoys traveling in her...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Enterprise zone lures $1 billion in investment to Gresham

Gresham City Council mulls more requirements, backs bill in Salem that would delay employment levels during pandemic recoveryLast October, the city of Gresham pulled off an economic development coup — enticing the largest industrial lease across the region in the past year thanks to a state tax abatement program. Hawthorne Hydroponics, a subsidiary of ScottsMiracle-Gro, leased a 378,800-square-foot building at Blue Lake Corporate Park. The company should open its doors later this year, and will offer a wide array of gardening products. The company was attracted to Gresham because the city has embraced Oregon's enterprise zone program, which...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon farmers press Merkley for solutions to drought, fires

Farmers line up to outline their needs as water shortage strangles their crops Almost 30 Jefferson County citizens, most of them farmers, lined up on Zoom to pour out their stories to Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley Tuesday, June 15. The drought took center stage. Drought of farmers "We're about to enter a huge drought of farmers," said farmer Cate Havstad, referring to farmers reaching retirement age and the water shortage pushing farmers out of business. "The situation feels very dire." "I'm faced with probably losing my entire farm this year," said Barry Dinkel, of Culver. Dinkel says he stands...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County homeless funding cuts averted, leaders say

Commissioners direct staff to unearth funds to meet budget gap, though exactly what money will be used is not known yet. Clackamas County says it will fend off feared cuts to existing homeless services due to a funding gap — though exactly where the fill-in dollars will be found is as of yet unknown. An alliance of local nonprofits, unions and providers cheered the news, saying it would forestall an "imminent loss of housing and homeless services" for hundreds of county residents. "All too often when we talk about government bureaucracies, it's about the failure of the system...
House RentPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tenants get reprieve, landlords get money under new plan

Legislative committee OKs bill to shield renters from eviction and guarantee landlords past-due rents. Oregon lawmakers reached an agreement that will give tenants 60-day protection from eviction proceedings if they show their landlords they have applied for rental assistance in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement, which the House Rules Committee approved unanimously Wednesday night, June 16, also guarantees that landlords will be paid all of their past-due rent from the state program. Under an earlier state program, landlords had to forgo 20% of past-due rents to obtain payment for the other 80%. But they now will be...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers mull $30M for I-5 bridge bottleneck in Wilsonville

Recent tolling bill and omnibus transportation package earmark money to address the bottleneck on Interstate 5. A project to replace and seismically retrofit the Boone Bridge at the I-5 bottleneck near Wilsonville has recently received attention from the state Legislature. Multiple bills at the state Capitol, one that would impose freeway tolling (House Bill 3065) and another, an omnibus transportation package (HB 3055), included the project as one of a few major transportation initiatives to receive funding. While House Bill 3065 is effectively dead, House Bill 3055 was reccomended for approval from the Joint Committee on Transportation...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police: Rapid Response Team departures result of stress

UPDATE: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he has asked for help preparing for potential violence.This week's mass defection from the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team was the culmination of 14 months of unprecedented stress, not just a reaction to one of its members being criminally charged with a riot-related assault charge, according to acting Police Chief Chris Davis. All members of the volunteer team that responds to protests voted to submit their resignations from the unit — but not from the Portland Police Bureau — on the evening of Wednesday, June 16. They include approximately 50 officers, a detective...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Suit: Portland police slash tires, trap protester with disabilities in car

Portland Police Bureau Officer Brent Taylor is named as a defendant in the suit filed by protester Hanna HelmA protester with disabilities was trapped inside a car for hours after Portland police slashed its tires near a curb — preventing the woman from fully opening the passenger door or accessing her wheelchair, a new lawsuit claims. The suit accuses Portland Police Bureau Officer Brent Taylor of stabbing the vehicle's tires, leaving protester Hanna Helm stranded and stuck for nearly five hours, despite the best attempts of her boyfriend, who was driving the car. Neither Helm nor her boyfriend...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

It's full steam ahead for Oregon Rail Heritage Center

An ambitious project to install a train turntable at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center is expected to wrap up this year.After being closed for most of the pandemic, things are finally firing up at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center, the home of the three city-owned historic steam locomotives near the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on Southeast Water Avenue. The volunteers who maintain and operate the locomotives are getting vaccinated and returning. The enginehouse where the locomotives reside is now open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Oregon Pacific Railroad...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

City of Portland rules, one comic panel at a time

The city's charter review process gets humanized by Portland-based comics creators. The city charter — the constitution of a city, listing all of its rules, regulations and ordinances — is far from fun reading, most of the time. But a new comic commissioned by Oregon Humanities aims to take the stuffy legal document and present it in a more fun, accessible and interesting way. "Charter Review" explores the city of Portland's charter, and the committee recently tasked with reviewing and updating it. An article about the comic creators, Becka Feathers and Aki Ruiz, can be found here. The Charter Review Commission will refer amendments to the charter to the voters. Among other issues, it is expected to consider changing Portland's form of government. Ideas under discussion include hiring a city manager who will oversee all city bureaus (now done by elected council members), expanding the size of the council, and electing most, if not all, of the commissioners by geographic districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Video offers tips on buying salmon from Columbia River tribes

Registered dietitian with OSU Extension in Clackamas County says fish are typically available through early October.OSU Extension staff from Clackamas County say this is a great time of year to buy fresh salmon and steelhead from tribal vendors as the fish migrate upriver in the Columbia River Gorge. In most years, you can purchase fish from tribal sellers in the Gorge from mid-June through early October. You can learn how to do just that thanks to a new video from Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service at bit.ly/tribalfish. The eight-minute video features Amanda Gladics, a fisheries...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland cops step down from protest response team

The departures from the team follow the indictment of an officer by the Multnomah County DA on riot-related assault charges.The entire Portland Police Bureau Rapid Response Team has stepped down from the volunteer unit that responds to civil disturbances, demonstrations and riots. According to the June 17 story — first reported Thursday morning by KXL FM News 10 — sources with the bureau said the team voted unanimously to disband in response to the criminal indictment of Officer Corey Budworth, a member of the team. Budworth was charged with assault on Tuesday, June 155, for actions during...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Bust of York will eventually come down

The replacement be decided in community discussions with the city and the Regional Arts and Culture Council this summer.The city of Portland is planning to eventually take down the controversial statue of York — the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition — which appeared in place of a toppled statue at Mount Tabor Park this spring. What they'll replace it with is yet to be decided. The bust of York mysteriously appeared after the statue of Harvey Scott, a controversial newspaper editor, was toppled during the racial justice protests last summer. And it's been vandalized twice since...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Soliday: Let's do the math on child care for small and mid-sized business owners

Sharon Soliday is chief executive officer of the Hello Foundation, a company providing speech and occupational therapy and school psychology services across Western states.I have lived in Southeast Portland's Pleasant Valley area for two years. Previously, I was a Gladstone resident for 12 years. I love our communities, and plan to stay in Oregon long-term. However, as a business owner, I have never been more worried. The Hello Clinic and the Hello Schools side of my business have been in operation for 16 years. We are licensed therapists who specialize in speech language therapy, occupational therapy, school psychology, assistive technology,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Volunteers sought for Portland-wide SOLVE cleanups

The nonprofit organization is holding its fifth annual Pick It Up, Portland! event on June 25 and 26.Volunteers are needed for SOLVE's fifth annual Pick It Up, Portland! event on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26. This citywide cleanup event is hosted by the nonprofit organization in partnership with Pacific Power, the city of Portland and other organizations. It is an opportunity for residents across the city to roll up their sleeves and help clean up the city. "Pick It Up, Portland! comes at an important time for our city. We are expecting many businesses, venues and other...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Second suit alleges racist workplace at Oregon labor agency

Former Civil Rights Division investigator Shaina Pomerantz files lawsuit against Oregon's Bureau of Labor & Industries.Allegations of race-based bias and hostility are piling up at the state agency charged with investigating unlawful employment practices. The Portland Tribune first revealed that Oregon's Bureau of Labor & Industries hired an outside law firm to scrutinize its own workplace — and the independent audit has grown after a second ex-employee filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced out. Former Civil Rights Division investigator Shaina Pomerantz said she experienced "a culture of disparate treatment and racial hostility" that included a higher workload...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Metro: Homeless measure will raise less than estimated

The elected regional government now predicts the measure will raise $180 million a year.Metro now predicts that its homeless services ballot measure will not raise as much money as previously estimated. Metro predicted the measure would raise $250 million a year for 10 years when it referred the measure to the May 2020 ballot, where voters approved it. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly before the election, Metro said it might not raise that much. In October 2020, Metro said it might raise as little as $115 million in the first year. Now, in a recent memo, Metro said...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Historic Oregon post office destroyed by flames

Sandy museum staff seeks photos, info on historical landmark after it burned May 27.A piece of Mount Hood history was lost Thursday, May 27, when the Cherryville Post Office burned down. The Sandy Historical Museum posted the unfortunate news on its Facebook page this week. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. According to the book "Sandy Pioneers, Early Settlers and Barlow Road Days," the first Cherryville Post Office was located on Badger Creek off North Baty Road. A meeting by local residents to name the post office is what led to the naming of the...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County cheers 'Lower Risk' pandemic ranking

The Oregon Health Authority also annonces the most recent COVID-19 figures on Saturday, June 12. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Saturday, June 12, that Clackamas County has been approved to move to the state's Lower Risk pandemic restriction level for reopening. The move is effective immediately, Brown's office said. The county reached the required 65% first-dose vaccination rate for adults on Saturday after nearly making the cutoff last week. The county's public health nurses administered over 1,000 vaccines to homebound residents and worked with all 10 school districts in the county to bring the vaccine directly to those...