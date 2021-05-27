Cancel
Hogs sweep Gators to close out 2021 regular season

West Memphis Evening Times
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas baseball No. 1 in all polls, SEC Champions. arkansasrazorbacks.com FAYETTEVILLE — Playing as hard Saturday afternoon with nothing at stake as they did beating Florida 6-1 Thursday and 4-3 Friday to clinch outright the SEC Overall and SEC West Baseball championships, the nationally No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks rewarded another Baum-Walker Stadium packed house with a 9-3 triumph completing a 3-game sweep of the currently nationally ninth ranked and preseason No. 1 ranked Gators Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks, winning Arkansas’ first outright SEC Overall title since Norm DeBriyn’s 1999 Razorbacks and first SEC Overall title since Van Horn’s 2004 SEC West champions shared the Overall with SEC champion Georgia, closed their regular season, 42-10 overall and 22-8 in the SEC and with a Tuesday first-round bye in hand, as top seed enter Wednesday’s doubleelimination SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala against Tuesday’s single elimination play-in winner between LSU and Georgia.

