This summer is set to see the release of a good number of animated features – including Luca, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and Spirit Untamed – but it is guaranteed that none of them will be as hyper bizarre as America: The Motion Picture. How do we know this? Because Netflix has not only just announced that it will be coming out at the end of this month, but have also released a spectacularly ridiculous trailer that you can scope out above.